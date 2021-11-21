Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 91,881 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

