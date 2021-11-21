Private Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.18 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares valued at $58,576,397. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

