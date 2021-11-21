Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,600 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.27 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

