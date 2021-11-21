Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $568,000 Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

