Private Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period. QuinStreet accounts for approximately 20.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $49,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $16.49 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $894.45 million, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $531,053.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

