PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Market Cap Hits $9.53 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $89,932.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.41 or 0.07287127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,474.48 or 1.00105511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

