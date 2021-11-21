ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 14th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ARFXF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 107,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,107. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

