ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 14th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
ARFXF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 107,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,107. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
