ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.17

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 163638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

