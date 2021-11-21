Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PROSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 364,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

