Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 13,465 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 83.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VGSH stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $62.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

