Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 23,805 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,525.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 646,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $35.49 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

