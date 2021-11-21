Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 2,900 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Busey worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

