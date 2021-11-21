Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HUBB opened at $210.10 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $211.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

