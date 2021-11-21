Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tennant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

