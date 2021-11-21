Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of TechTarget worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,554 shares of company stock worth $16,476,315. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

