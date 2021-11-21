Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,209 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of CTS worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTS by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CTS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.