Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 674,414 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qudian by 60.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Qudian stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 24.60, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

