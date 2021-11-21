Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.49 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $384.75 million and $40.55 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00073846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.14 or 0.07263613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,133.72 or 1.00025722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

