PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,459 shares.The stock last traded at $44.75 and had previously closed at $45.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

