Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.44 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.