Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Acquires $200,018.00 in Stock

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

