Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

PWR opened at $121.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

