Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $284 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.64 million.Radware also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.220 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 236,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Radware by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Radware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Radware by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

