Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $266,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.26. 9,070,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,770,555. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $644.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

