Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 3,445 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. 6,921,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,452. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.47. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

