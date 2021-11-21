Raymond James Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $290.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $250.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.17. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

