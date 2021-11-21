Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLLMF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

