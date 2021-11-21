Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.89). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.90) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.74) to ($8.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($9.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.62) to ($8.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.75. 398,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,436. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.