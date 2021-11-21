Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 48.9% in October

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the October 14th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RCRUY stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Recruit has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

