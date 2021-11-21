RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Up 27.8% in October

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 14th total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 830,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. RedBall Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

