Redburn Partners Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to “Buy”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.
Shares of BUD opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.