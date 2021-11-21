Redburn Partners Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to “Buy”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

