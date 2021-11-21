Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,610,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 7,704,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

