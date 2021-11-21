Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $319,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,990. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LZB opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.