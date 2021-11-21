Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 8,136 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $110.93 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

