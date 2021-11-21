Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE NINE opened at $1.58 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,386,887.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $98,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

