Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28,345.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.