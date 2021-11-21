Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 44.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

