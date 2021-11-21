Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of SPXL opened at $138.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $140.74.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

