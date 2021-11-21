Renasant Bank Has $337,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Renasant Bank grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

