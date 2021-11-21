Renasant Bank Has $712,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Renasant by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Renasant by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

