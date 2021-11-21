Renasant Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 72,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 582,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 269,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

