Renasant Bank Sells 86 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Adobe by 450.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 95,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $688.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.21. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

