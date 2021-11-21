Resource Planning Group Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Resource Planning Group reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,416,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $38.70. 75,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,033. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

