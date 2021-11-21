Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Short Interest Update

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

