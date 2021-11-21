Reviewing PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.35% 0.83% First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45%

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.94 $3.85 million $0.72 21.00 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.40 $1.08 million N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

