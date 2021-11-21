Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

