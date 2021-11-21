Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$64.17 and a 52-week high of C$94.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

