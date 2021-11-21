Riverview Financial (RIVE) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ: RIVE) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Riverview Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Riverview Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Riverview Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $54.82 million -$21.21 million 10.55 Riverview Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.40

Riverview Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial. Riverview Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 21.88% 12.48% 0.98% Riverview Financial Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riverview Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Financial Competitors 1572 7389 6654 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Riverview Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Riverview Financial competitors beat Riverview Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking. It also provides loans, which include residential mortgage, home equity, auto, personal and commercial loans. Riverview Financial was founded on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

