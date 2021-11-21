RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.50. RLX Technology shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 92,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

