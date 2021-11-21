Robert William Beck Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert William Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $182,940.00.

NYSE RM opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

